Flash flood warning issued for island of Maui Video

(KHON2) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui in Maui County.

The warning will remain in effect until 9:15 a.m.

At 6:18 a.m., radar showed bands of heavy rain moving across the slopes of Haleakala from the southeast.

Rain rates of one to two inches per hour on already saturated ground will produced rapid flooding of roads and streams.

At greatest risk are the Hana Highway, Piilani Highway between Waiopae and Kipahulu, and Waikoloa Road and Ulaino Road near Hana.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to: Huelo, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo and Kula.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don't drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 9:15 a.m. if heavy rain persists.