Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Hawaii lawmaker Rod Tam

As a mark of respect for former long-time lawmaker Rod Tam, Acting Gov. Josh Green has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawaii will be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaii National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 15.

Tam spent three decades in political office, starting with the State House of Representatives where he served for 12 years. He was also a member of the Hawaii State Senate and Honolulu City Council.

Tam is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He was 65-years-old.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday, June 15, the day of Tam’s memorial service.