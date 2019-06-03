Five Oahu Libraries Offer Family Fun Days ft. Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Family Fun Days will be hosted at five Oahu libraries in June, featuring acclaimed musicians Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band.

"Number one, it's kicking off the summer reading program," said Hawaii Children's Network Executive Director Deborah Zysman. "Libraries are a great place for families to come. Our goal is to make Hawaii a great place to raise a family. So we do that through family events like this."

Join them for songs, laughter, and learning. Make-it-and-take-it space-themed crafts and pin-wheel planting. Programs are free and suitable for all ages. Young children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

June 2, 10:30 a.m. - Kaimuki Public Library (tel. 733-8422)

- (tel. 733-8422) June 3, 10:00 a.m. - Kapolei Public Library (tel. 693-7050)

(tel. 693-7050) June 4, 10:30 a.m. - Kaneohe Public Library (tel. 233-5676)

(tel. 233-5676) June 5, 11:00 a.m. - Salt Lake-Moanalua Public Library (tel. 831-6831)

(tel. 831-6831) June 7, 10:30 a.m. - Kailua Public Library (tel. 266-9911)

Attendees are invited to wear blue in support of positive parenting, healthy families and strong communities.