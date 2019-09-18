Bail set at $5 million in Pearl City standoff

Wayman Kaua was indicted on Wednesday on seven counts that include: First Degree Attempted Murder, two counts of First Degree Terroristic Threatening and four firearms offenses.

The charges stem from a standoff that occurred at a Pearl City home on Thursday, Sep. 12 when neighbors said that Kaua was heard threatening his girlfriend. Kaua reportedly drove off but returned to the house after hearing police in the area.

Witnesses said that Kaua pointed a gun at officers, at which point officers fired at him. Kaua then retreated into the house where he remained for 15 hours.

The standoff came to an end around Midnight.

HPD said Kaua exited the home after officers from the HPD Specialized Services Division deployed less-than-lethal gas into the home.

Kaua was treated at the scene then transported to a hospital.

Kaua’s bail has been set at $5 million.