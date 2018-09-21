First soldiers identified among remains returned from North Korea

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana, left, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones of North Carolina

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The first remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War and sent to Hawaii from North Korea in August have been identified.

The U.S. Army says they belong to Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana and Army Pfc. William H. Jones of North Carolina.

McDaniel’s and Jones’ names are recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to their names to indicate they have been accounted for.

A ceremony will take place Friday morning at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

McDaniel’s sons, Charles Jr. and Larry, will be there. They will also participate in the rosette ceremony that follows.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed annually on the third Friday in September.

Americans pause on this special day to remember and acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of U.S. military personnel who forfeited their individual freedoms as prisoners of war, or lost their lives and remain missing.