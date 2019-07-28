First Insurance Company of Hawaii volunteers to help beautify Waipahu Intermediate School

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Volunteers from First Insurance Company of Hawaii (FICOH) helped beautify the campus at Waipahu Intermediate School this weekend.

Members of FICOH’s First Community Action Team helped Waipahu Intermediate School’s student government and activities committee complete several painting projects on Saturday morning. Volunteers and students re-painted the lines in the parking lot, curbs, and signs on the school’s campus.

The First Community Action Team participates in several community events throughout the year including fundraisers, charity walks, beach and park clean-ups, food drives, and meal deliveries to the elderly and individuals with disabilities as part of its longstanding partnership with Hawaii Meals on Wheels. The team’s goal is to give back to Hawaii, its people, nonprofits and charitable organizations.