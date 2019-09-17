First community solar project in Hawaii gets green light

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s first community solar project gets the green light.

It is located in Mililani Tech Park.

The 270-kilowatt facility will have 864 solar panels.

This will provide customers who do not have private rooftop solar such as renters and those who live in apartments the opportunity to use renewable energy.

More projects like this are expected to be approved next year.

Capacity is still available for subscriber organizations to propose projects at this time; one megawatt of capacity on Maui and 500 kilowatts of capacity on Lana’i are available. Any qualified company, organization, developer, or group wishing to become a subscriber organization to propose a solar project can apply at mauielectric.com/communitysolar.

Electric customers will be able to participate in community solar on their island after subscriber organizations are approved to build a project. Subscribers will receive a credit on their electric bills, based on the output of the project and their level of participation.

Six other community solar projects are still under review in the first phase of community solar which allows for a total of eight megawatts capacity across the Hawaiian Electric service territory. More projects like Mililani Tech Solar I are expected to be approved in 2020.