Firefighters extinguish Aiea house fire

Posted: Nov 26, 2018 09:41 PM HST

Updated: Nov 26, 2018 10:16 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Black smoke billowed out of a home in Aiea Heights Monday afternoon.
    
The house fire happened just before 4 p.m. on Kahua Place.

When firefighters arrived, the back bedroom was engulfed in flames.
     
Three people and a baby managed to escape safely.
     
The official cause is under investigation.
     
However the family tells us they believe it started on a power strip.
     
HFD said ten adults and a baby lived in the home.  One adult male suffered minor burns to his foot from stepping on hot glass

Damages are estimated at $300,000 to the structure and $30,000 to its contents.

The Red Cross is helping the residents. 

