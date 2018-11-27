Firefighters extinguish Aiea house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Black smoke billowed out of a home in Aiea Heights Monday afternoon.



The house fire happened just before 4 p.m. on Kahua Place.

When firefighters arrived, the back bedroom was engulfed in flames.



Three people and a baby managed to escape safely.



The official cause is under investigation.



However the family tells us they believe it started on a power strip.



HFD said ten adults and a baby lived in the home. One adult male suffered minor burns to his foot from stepping on hot glass

Damages are estimated at $300,000 to the structure and $30,000 to its contents.

The Red Cross is helping the residents.