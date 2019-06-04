Firefighters’ busy day of brush fires across Oahu

Honolulu police are looking for a fire starter after several brush fires on Monday were intentionally set.

The blazes stretched from Central Oahu to the West Side.



It all started when the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a wildland fire near Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road around noon. The fire was reported under control at 1:06 p.m. and contained at 1:50 p.m. A total of one and a half acres burned. No one was injured. No structures were threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Due to the lack of specific evidence found at the scene a cause for this fire could not be determined. No damages were reported for this fire.

The worst of the fires was near the Honokai Hale area where fires broke out twice near Farrington Highway and Laaloa Street. Fire officials say both of those blazes were intentionally set.

HFD responded to a wildland fire near Farrington Highway and Laaloa Street just before 2 p.m. The fire was reported controlled at 2:22 p.m. A total of one acre was burned and no structures were threatened by the fire. No one was injured.

Then around 4:30 p.m. HFD responded to another wildland fire near Farrington Highway and Laaloa Street. The fire was reported contained at 5:43 p.m. Three acres were burned. No structures were threatened by the fire. No one was injured.

The HFD responded to a wildland fire near the Makakilo cutoff on the H1 Freeway, west bound around 12:30 p.m. The fire was reported controlled at 1:36 p.m., and contained at 2:02 p.m.. Three acres burned, No one was injured. No structures were threatened by the fire. The fire was accidently caused by welding work being performed on a guardrail by a contractor. No damages were reported for this fire.



The HFD responded to a wildland fire near 84-1021 Lahilahi Street around 2 p.m. The fire was reported under control at 4:24 p.m. and contained by 6:30 p.m. Five acres burned. No one was injured. No structures were threatened by the fire. The fire was intentionally set, and it has been handed over to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation. No damages were reported for this fire.



HFD urges the community to immediately prepare for the potential of wildland fires by removing combustibles around homes and cutting back brush to a minimum of 30 feet where possible. No fuel, no fire.