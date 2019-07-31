Fire sprinklers, smoke alarms and extinguishers

Fatal fires in rapid succession have made the Honolulu Fire Department’s message — recommending installation of fire sprinklers — all the more urgent.

They can save lives — and save property — and they can add five figures to the cost of a new home.

Gladys Quinto Marrone, CEO, BIA-Hawaii, tells of one new home that was being built. “It was a 12-hundred square foot home. And they, I guess during the plan-check process they were informed that they needed to install a fire sprinkler, because they were too far from the water source. That added, I believe, $24,000.

Marrone says retrofitting a home could cost even more because of all the additional plumbing and renovation.

She says the organization opposes blanket laws that eliminate consumer choice — and which make homes less affordable.

Not long after retiring from the Honolulu Fire Department in 2011, Captain Richard Soo’s Honolulu home went up in flames.

“We were out of the house for two years during the re-build. And what I decided at the time, was to put in a full sprinkler system, because I didn’t want this to happen again.”

Soo’s fire sprinkler system cost $12,000 — roughly the same as the split air-conditioning system he had installed.

Installing a sprinkler system may not be affordable — or practical for everyone. Many of us are renters.

“In my opinion, the best thing is to have a smoke alarm that works. So every year, check the batteries. What you want to do in the case of a fire is to get out as soon as possible.”

Smoke detectors can be purchased for around $20 or less.

Fire extinguishers can be purchased at hardware stores for under $100 — and Soo says, knowledgeable employees can teach you how to use them.

The Honolulu Fire Department also offers training courses in fire safety and fire extinguisher use.

Details are on its website: https://www.honolulu.gov/hfd/communityrelations.html

Those contemplating new home construction, interested in adding a fire sprinkler system, can check with their general contractors to learn about reputable installers.