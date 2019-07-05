75-year-old woman in critical condition after house fire on Haumana Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering second-degree burns in a house fire on Friday morning, July 5, in Kalihi.

The two-alarm fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at a double-unit home on Haumana place and Owene lane.

Fire officials say that there were 14 people home in one unit. They were all able to get out safely.

In the other unit, two people were home, including the woman who was hurt.

“When we stepped out into the street, the smoke was just so heavy above the house,” said neighbor Lino Bolosan. “I heard screaming when we went up closer to the house.”

A 27-year-old woman was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There’s no word yet on how much damage it caused.