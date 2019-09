HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews put out a fire a the Old Misaki Hotel on Kamehameha V Highway on Molokai.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire fighters found the building and a small brush area near it in flames.

There was major damage to the building, and stored items that were both inside and

outside.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.

No one was injured.