HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire on McArthur Street on Saturday.

It happened around 4:20 a.m.

The fire was out by 5:30 a.m.

Squatters were known to occupy the structure. Fire personnel reported that no one was found.

Fire Investigators have classified the cause of the ifre as Undetermined due to the extensive amount of damage. Fire damages are estimated at $510,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.