A fire caused a bit of a scare in Waipahu on Friday, May 31.

The call came in at 12:25 p.m. and responders arrived at 12:29 p.m. Two fire trucks were on scene.

Smoke could be seen in the area near Waipahu Street and Kaupu Place.

The fire burned just under a half acre and was contained by 12:43 p.m.

No word on what caused the fire.