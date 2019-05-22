Final jury selection and opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the Kealoha Trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Louis and Katherine Kealoha along with three HPD officers face corruption and conspiracy charges for allegedly framing her uncle for stealing the Kealohas' mailbox from their Kahala home.

Federal prosecutors say Katherine Kealoha was in the middle of a family feud with her uncle Gerard Puana because of money she had allegedly taken from her grandmother Florence Puana.

The jury selection pool of 47 will be narrowed down to 12 plus five alternates Wednesday at 9 a.m. Shortly after, opening statments are expected to begin.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story



