Final graduation for Saint Francis School

It was the final good bye for the students graduating from Saint Francis School on Saturday night, since the school is closing down.

KHON2 spoke with the school’s valedictorian, who is the second male to hold such honor in he school’s 95 year history.

“Its like a big honor, that’s first and foremost…a little bit scary that I have to hold the expectations, the torch, of being the last…but also yeah, like I said, an honor…I feel happy in a way, but also sad for the people that couldn’t graduate from where they wanted to go.” said Justin Loi, St. Francis School Valedictorian.

Saint Francis announced earlier this year it would shut down, because of financial reasons.