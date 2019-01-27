Filipino WWII veterans receive Congressional Gold Medal on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Filipino World War II veterans will be given the highest civilian honor Saturday with the Congressional Gold Medal.



It happens at the FilCom Center.

About 20 veterans will be there to get the medal.



For those veterans who have already passed away, there will be about 50 relatives who accept the medal on the families' behalf.

On Nov. 30, 2016, U.S. Congress passed the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015.

President Barack Obama signed it into law soon after.

In October 2017, there was a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in Washington D.C.

For more information, log onto https://www.filvetrep.org/