HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Friday, the fence line restoration project at Oahu Community Correctional Center will begin.

The visitor parking lot will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept.27, as well as Monday through Thursday of next week.

Visitors will need to find alternative parking.

The project involves making repairs to the perimeter security fence running between tower 1 and 2 fronting Kamehameha Highway.