Federal judge declares mistrial after police chief's testimony

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Testimony that rocked a federal courtroom on Thursday forced a judge to delay a criminal trial, all because of a statement on the witness stand by Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

According to court documents, the criminal case stems from a family feud between the chief’s wife, Katherine Kealoha, and her uncle, Gerard Puana, along with Puana’s 95-year-old mother.

In federal court, Puana is accused of stealing the mailbox from the home of the Kealohas in Kahala, which is a federal crime.

On Thursday, as he testified in the courtroom of Judge Leslie Kobayashi, Kealoha stated that Puana was a convicted burglar. Under the rules of evidence, prior convictions cannot be used at trial to avoid prejudice against the defendant.

According to Puana’s attorney, the statement that his client was convicted of burglary is not even true.

“He was charged with a burglary. He was given a DAG (deferred acceptance of guilty plea),” said Alexander Silvert, the federal public defender who is Puana’s attorney, “which means you’re not convicted and it has been erased from the record.”

“I believe he said it intentionally,” said Silvert. “I believe he said it so this case could be delayed so they could use this evidence in this trial in the civil case.”

The federal court case is tied to a lawsuit that involves Puana and his mother against Katherine Kealoha. The Puanas allege that hundreds of thousands of dollars entrusted to Katherine Kealoha have not been accounted for, and they claim she used some of the money for her own purposes.

Katherine Kealoha denies the allegations. Both she and the chief accuse Puana of stealing their mailbox in order to get records sent to the Kealohas’ home.

“It was very unexpected that the chief of police, who knows the rules of evidence and the rules of the court, would make a comment like that,” said Silvert.

The civil lawsuit pitting the Puanas against Katherine Kealoha is scheduled to go to state court in a couple of weeks.

In the federal court case, Kobayashi set a new trial date for May 27, 2015.