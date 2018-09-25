FBI report outlines crime in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) - An annual report by the FBI says some of Hawaii's most prevalent crimes are down.

According to the report, property crime and larceny-theft cases, which number in the tens of thousands, decreased in 2017 compared to the year before.

Murder and robbery both increased in 2017, however the total number of both these crimes are far fewer than property crime and larceny.

CRIME IN HAWAII TYPE OF OFFENSE 2016 2017 MURDER 35 39 ROBBERY 985 1.077 PROPERTY CRIME 42,355 40,355 LARCENY-THEFT 30,871 29,574

Nationwide, the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation decreased 0.2 percent in 2017 when compared with 2016 data, according the FBI report.

