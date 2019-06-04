FBI expert says Puana may have been at home during alleged mailbox theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) - An FBI expert on cellphone records took the stand on Friday, May 31, and testified that Gerard Puana may have been home when the Kealohas' mailbox was already stolen.

The expert said Puana received or made a phone call several hours before and after the theft, which indicated that Puana was within the range of his home and not near the Kealohas.

FBI Special Agent Edwin Nam testified that according to Gerard Puana’s cellphone records, Puana got or received a call around 2 p.m. on June 21, 2013, and another one around 8 a.m. on June 22, 2013.

He said that based on those calls, the phone was in the Wilhelmina Rise area, where he lived. But not in Kahala, where the Kealohas lived.

Keep in mind, the alleged mailbox theft happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 21.

Nam also testified that he analyzed Puana’s phone records in the Fri-Sat period in the three weeks before and the week after.

He said there was the same pattern.

That pattern showed that Puana's phone was within the area he lived and not near the Kealohas.

Under cross-examination, defense attorneys pointed out that there were several hours between those calls that did not indicate where the phone was.

While the records showed who the phone was registered to, it did not show who was actually on the phone at the time.

Alexander Silvert, the attorney who represented Puana for the mailbox theft, also testified today.

He testified that during the trial in 2014, he was surprised when Louis Kealoha was called to testify.

Silvert was expecting Katherine Kealoha to testify and identify Puana in the surveillance video.

But instead, Louis testified and caused the mistrial. Silvert says he was planning to cross-examine the Kealohas if that trial continued. Prosecutors have said that Louis Kealoha caused the mistrial purposely because the cross-examination would have been damaging to the Kealohas.

Silvert testified that he was prepared to cross-examine her that day, and he believed “it would discredit her credibility.”

He also said there were many things about the case that made him suspicious.

The video surveillance was already turned in to HPD hours before the Kealohas reported the mailbox stolen. He said he was also suspicious of how easily the mailbox was taken off its post. And when he made several attempts to get more footage from the security cameras, it was never provided.

The Director of the State Department of Human Resources Development also testified. The director said that there were no records of Alison Lee Wong working for the state.

Prosecutors said that it was an alias that Katherine Kealoha used to forge documents.