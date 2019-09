HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jhovany Corpuz was in court Monday.

He’s accused of fatally stabbing 27-year-old Devy Gaoiran last week, during a BBQ at a friend’s house in Waipahu.

Gaoiran died at the hospital.

According to court documents, the two had been arguing about which city they were from, and Corpuz got upset because he felt as though Gaoiran was disrespecting him.

Corpuz is charged with second degree murder and remains in custody on $1 million bail.