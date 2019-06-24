Fatal crash on Kuihelani Highway kills Wailuku woman on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A woman is dead after a crash on Kuihelani Highway in Kahului.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The collision was on Kuihelani Highway, three miles north of Honoapiilani Highway.

The collision occurred when a 2016 Subaru Forester was traveling south (Lahaina bound) on Kuihelani Highway within the northbound-wrong lane of travel. The Subaru collided head-on into a 2003 Honda Civic that was traveling within the northbound (Kahului bound) lane on Kuihelani Highway.

The operator of the Subaru was identified a 23-year-old female from Kula. She did not sustain any injuries as a result of this crash.

The operator of the Honda was identified as a 19-year-old male from Kahului. Within the Honda was a female passenger, 19-year-old Hannah Brown from Wailuku.

As a result of this crash, Hannah Brown sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The operator of the Honda was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigation reveals that alcohol is a factor in this crash.

The 23-year-old-female operator of the Subaru was subsequently arrested for the offenses of negligent homicide in the first degree and operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor.

She remains in police custody while officers continue their investigation.

The roadway was closed for about five hours while police conducted their investigation.

Motor vehicle crashes that involve a fatality are very complex investigations needed to determine any and all factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Once the investigation is completed the case will be sent to the prosecutor's office for review.

This is Maui County's 11th traffic fatality of 2019 as compared to four this time last year.