Family: Sunny Garcia ‘has said a few words and is now in therapy’

It has been more than four months since Sunny Garcia was sent to an Oregon hospital in critical condition. His family has given occasional updates and his friends and the surfing community have rallied to support him.

With the mounting expenses of Sunny’s care, his friends started a GoFundMe page to offset some of the burden on his children’s finances.

It was on that GoFundMe page that they gave an update on Sunny’s condition.

“We are taking one day at a time and celebrating each little triumph. Sunny is a warrior and fighting everyday to get better and stronger. He has said a few words and is now in therapy daily- physical, speech and occupational. The family thanks you for your continued support for Sunny as he continues to heal. It’s going to be a marathon not a sprint but we work every day to make sure he is surrounded with love, laughter and ohana.” Garcia family statement, from GoFundMe page

The GoFundMe page can be found here, if you would like to donate to help Sunny Garcia’s family with expenses.