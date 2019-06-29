Family of skydiving crash victims commemorate them in Haleiwa

It’s been one week since the tragic skydiving plane crash that killed 11 people. This evening, family and friends gathered to remember them.

Dozens paddled out at 6:25 p.m., the time the plane crash happened. There was a moment of silence followed by ceremonies to remember the victims. Loved ones of the victims also got their chance to share fond memories of them. They say it was a celebration of life.

“It’s definitely a family moment. The community, just to support the, you know, skydiving community because everybody, all 11 lives are very precious, and that’s what we came together for. It’s not just one person, it’s everybody,” said Isaac Tehero, the brother of victim Jordan Tehero.

He and his family flew from Kauai Thursday night to view the body. They say they already have plans to lay him to rest.

Federal investigators are still looking into what caused the plane to go down. But that investigation could take months, even years to complete.