HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family of a missing hiker on Hawaii island continues to search for him.

Kyle Brittain, 27, disappeared more than two weeks ago in Waipio Walley.

His family has been looking for him both by foot and by helicopter.

We’re told some will camp overnight to use an infra-red drone to search for Brittain.

The family is asking for assistance from any volunteer hikers.