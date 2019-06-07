Family of man who died after confrontation with HPD unsuccessful in civil suit

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The jury has sided with three Honolulu Police Officers in a civil lawsuit alleging excessive force.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Sheldon Haleck.

In March 2015, officers used a stun gun on Haleck, because according to police, he was acting erratically in front of Iolani Palace.

The Honolulu Police Department released the video of the incident.

Haleck eventually tripped and fell.

After officers arrested him, he went unconscious and later died at the hospital.

The family filed a lawsuit against HPD because they did not believe the officer's account of what happened and claimed it as a cover-up.

The family attorney spoke to KHON2 News and said that this was not the decision that they were hoping for.

"My reaction is that I am disappointed, but I'm not surprised," said Eric Seitz, the attorney for the Haleck family. ​​​​​​"It was entirely biased, and we did not get a fair hearing."

"We are never the less happy for these officers who we feel have been vindicated, and we're thankful for the jury for understanding the very difficult nature of the officer's job." said Deputy Corporation Counsel Traci Morita.

The medical examiner ruled Haleck's death a homicide and also said that he was acutely intoxicated and had crystal meth in his system.

The family attorney said that there was no justification for using a stun gun and they will appeal the decision.