The family of Khiara Henry announced on Facebook that they’re heading home–fifty-nine days after Khiara’s disappearance.

Khiara, 23, was visiting Maui for a few days when she went missing on July 21.

Her rental car was found at Waianapanapa State Park but her phone and car keys were not in the car.

She has not been seen since.

Her family said that they “need to handle things at home, and regroup so we can plan our next steps. We will be back to search for Khiara again.”