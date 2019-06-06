Family of fallen swimmer in Kailua says he's a hero

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The family of a soldier who died in the ocean off Kailua last week says their brother died trying to save others.

Twenty-two-year-old Saije Daniel was stationed at Schofield Barracks and was a member of the 25th Infantry Division as a field artilleryman.

"It doesn't seem real that he won't reply," said Infinity Daniel, Saije's older sister.

Family back home in the Richmond area are still trying to process the news.

"I try not to question why... but it's hard not to," said Korynthian Jones, another one of Saije's older sisters. "He had just turned 22. Literally March 28."

Daniel's two older sisters say that this young soldier had jumped in the ocean to help two women caught in a rip current.

"And when they went back for him they couldn't find him. So I guess he just got caught in it, and he couldn't get himself out," said Jones.

These sisters say their brother was strong, fit, and loved the water.

But explained he had his appendix taken out just last month, wondering if that played a role.

"Water is a powerful element that took a toll on him and then him having surgery probably took a toll on him when he was trying to get the girls out," said Jones.

His family isn't surprised to hear of their soldier wanting to help in a crisis.

"That's my brother. You know, I didn't expect anything less," said Jones.

Trying to come to terms with this tragic death, Daniel's sisters say he died a hero.

"Whether it was this way or the line of duty. Either way, you're giving your life for other people," said his sister.

