Families reunite with sailors aboard the USS Hawaii submarine

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It was a happy homecoming today for 150 sailors on June 6.

Canoes paddled alongside the USS Hawaii submarine as it pulled into port at Pearl Harbor.

The crew returned from a six-month deployment where they conducted exercises with U.S. allies.

"First thing I'm gonna do is hug my wife," said Sterling Jordan, who was one of the sailors on board. "She and I have known each other since college and it's great to have support from her and everything."

"It's hard," said Sterling's wife, Stephanie Jordan. "It's hard for the families. We were able to meet them in a couple of ports which is nice, but it's a hard experience to go through."

The sailors will have a month of leave time and the USS Hawaii is expected to be deployed again in about a year.