Families of victims killed in Marco Polo fire to file lawsuit

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Nearly one year after a massive fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex claimed four lives, the families of the deceased are filing a lawsuit.

On July 14, 2017, Britt Reller, Melba Dilly, and Joann Kuwata were killed after the fire ripped through their apartments. Marilyn Van Gieson died several weeks later after suffering smoke inhalation.

Hundreds of apartment units were damaged in the blaze, and repairs to fix the fire damage are still ongoing.

A press release from law firm Davis Levin Livingston says a complaint will be filed against the management companies of Marco Polo, the Association of Apartment Owners of the Marco Polo Apartments, and Ohana Control Systems Inc.

According to the firm, the families allege that their loved ones' deaths could have been prevented if the parties had followed basic fire and life safety measures. They claim that the defendants allowed:

Widespread use of propped-open Fire Doors that created open pathways for fire and smoke to spread throughout the building instead of being contained to the unit of origin;

Most of the Marco Polo units to not have smoke detectors;

A fire alarm system that was rigged to run through an antiquated fire alarm panel in order to avoid substantive compliance with the Building and Fire Code;

A fire alarm system that was not able to be monitored by the Honolulu Fire Department despite a nominal cost to do so;

A fire alarm system that was in disrepair such that a substantial number of residents could not hear the fire alarm;

An elevator system that was not maintained and/or configured to assist firefighter access to floors during the fire;

An emergency lighting system that was wholly inadequate to light hallways and/or protect the safety of residents during the fire;

No fire sprinkler system throughout most of the building.

Amir Borochov, president of Ohana Control Systems, said: "Ohana Control Systems never did install that fire alarm system. All Ohana did was the annual inspection and testing and did advise the board of directors and their AOAO that they need to upgrade their fire alarm system on multiple occasions over a period of six or seven years."

The management company Associa tells us it cannot comment on pending or potential lawsuits.