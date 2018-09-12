Fallen tree closes Iao Valley Rd as Olivia makes landfall in Maui

(KHON2) - Maui County officials were forced to close Iao Valley Road Wednesday as Tropical Storm Olivia made landfall.

The closure is happening near below the Kepaniwai Bridge where a tree has fallen but there are also small landslides in the area.

Maui County Mayor also said the river in Iao Valley may be nearing a dangerous level.

Residents reported that the river was flowing heavier than usual, according to the mayor.

“What we’re looking at now, they say it’s about two or times that amount from earlier this morning,” the mayor said. “That’s enough for us to be very concerned.”

In the past, the entire area has flooded and took out large chunks of property.

“We have to make sure we are taking the precautions necessary,” the mayor added.

The mayor warns that it is not safe for residents to be driving through the area.

