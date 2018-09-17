Local News

Fairmont Orchid Resort food drive benefits displaced Kilauea eruption victims

WAIMEA (KHON2) - As thousands of Hawaii Island residents struggle with displacement in light of Kilauea's eruptions, Fairmont Orchid launched a food and supplies drive to aid those in transition.

The oceanfront luxury resort held a luncheon for colleagues at Fairmont Orchid in exchange for monetary donations, canned goods and household items. 

The effort raised an estimated $2,800 in money and non-perishables, with the Hawaii Tourism and Lodging Association matching $2,000 of the items donated, for an estimated grand total of $5,000.

Hope Services Hawaii will distribute the donations to volcano victims in conjunction with a tiny homes program they initiated to help families get back on their feet.

