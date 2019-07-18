FaceApp is fun and free, but your information? Priceless and at risk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s an old app generating a new worry on social media.

The FaceApp that turns you into an old person has some security people concerned because the Russian owned app has terms and conditions that allow it to keep your data-and do anything they want with it forever.

The FaceApp is receiving renewed interest as a result of the “FaceApp Challenge” racing across social media where people are posting before and after photos of themselves once they’ve aged them.

That’s where people turn themselves into an older version of themselves. Although it looks like a fun thing, security experts warn there’s another side to that face.

“With the FaceApp you are granting permissions to use all the photos on your phone,” said Computer Security Expert Craig Petronella.

He says many people don’t realize when they install the app, “they’re opening the door saying, ‘Hey you can take all my pictures.'”

The app debuted in 2017 and went viral again recently when it added an artificial intelligence filter to allow you to age yourself.

“You don’t know what happens after you do that,” said Petronella. “You make the change for fun, but you don’t know what happens behind the scenes.”

He says users don’t know where in the world is the server that holds the photo is located. He says they have no idea how secure that server may or may not be.

He says users don’t know who has control over what is being done to the data sent to it by your phone.

The app is the creation of Wireless Lab, which is a company based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to its lengthy terms and conditions, you give the company rights to use your data in unexpected ways.

Among other permissions included in that agreement, are you granting the company perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free worldwide license to display your user content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed without compensation to you.

“We need to be really cautious and even paranoid about how we control the privacy of our biometrics,” said Petronella.

All those photos and the metadata attached to those pictures go somewhere, SO what happens if hackers access it?

“In this case, if someone steals your face or your fingerprint how do you fight to get it back?” asks Petronella. “To what lengths do you have to go to prove you are you? Do you give a blood sample?”

FaceApp is responding to the controversy: “Even though the core R&D team is located in Russia, the user data is not transferred to Russia.”

Petronella says it doesn’t really matter if the server is in Russia or not.

“If they have access to it, it doesn’t matter where it lives, because they can do what they want with it.”

So what’s the fix for the FaceApp?