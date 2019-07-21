Expected rain to start the last full week of July

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A broad area of high pressure far north of the islands will continue to feed the area with locally breezy trade winds through at least the middle of next week.

There could be a boost in enhanced trade wind showers between Monday and Tuesday, in association with a low level disturbance passing south of the islands and its interaction with an upper level low northwest of the islands.

Small Craft Advisory in effect for east portion of state until Monday at 6:00 am, however that may be extended.