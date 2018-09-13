Expect more rainfall as Olivia moves away from the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Even as Olivia moves away from the islands, flood advisories are still in effect for parts of the state.

Residents should expect to see continued rainfall especially in the morning hours.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu due to the heavy rain.

The advisory will rain in effect until 10:30 a.m.

At 7:28 a.m., radar showed a large area of moderate to heavy rain moving over windward Oahu from the southeast.

Rain rates of about one inch per hour were detected, with more intense rainfall just offshore to the east.

This rainfall is expected to persist over the Koolau Mountains through the morning.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect through late Thursday night for the entire state.

It’s still advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The rainfall will also cause hazardous driving conditions. Be extra careful when driving.

Overnight Olivia weakened to a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph.