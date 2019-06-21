Expect construction delays on Kuhio Highway at Waikoko Bridge

Kuhio Highway (Route 560) will have construction-related delays at Waipa and Waikoko Bridges, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT).
Contractors will continue to work on Waikoko and Waipa Bridges on a Monday through Saturday basis between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. The majority of work will take place off the highway, but there may be delays as work trucks access the construction sites.
Night work on Waipa Bridge is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25 through Thursday, June 27 between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Waipa Bridge will close to all vehicular traffic at the start of the night work.
Park and Ride sites, pedestrian access, and a shuttle between the Park and Ride and Wainiha is available for residents and authorized TVR guests.
The second full weekend closure of Kuhio Highway at Waipa Bridge is scheduled for July 12-15. This closure was scheduled to avoid the weekends of the Haena to Hanalei Run and the July 4th Holiday weekend. Wainiha and Haena residents and other authorized placard-holders should retain their placards for access during bridge night work and the full weekend closure in July. Additional details will be provided when the schedule is finalized.
Additionally, motorists are advised of the following:
- The Waipa Park and Ride created to provide access to residents and authorized TVR guests during the Waikoko Bridge night work and full closure is only open for residents and authorized TVR guests. All vehicles remaining at this site when the road reopens for the day should be removed.
- All motorists are asked to observe the posted 25 mph speed limits on Kuhio Highway, and to slow down at Waikoko and Waipa Bridges for their safety and the safety of the workers.
- HDOT will be installing speed humps leading up to the Waioli, Waipa and Waikoko Bridges on the North Shore as a traffic-calming pilot measure. This will be the first time speed humps will be installed on a state highway on Kauai. Should this pilot be successful, HDOT will consider installing the humps (which have a lower profile than speed bumps) in appropriate locations across the island.
- A “no parking” zone has been established between Haena Place and Kee Beach. Parking along Kuhio Highway in this zone is a violation of Chapter 291C-111 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes and could result in fines of $200.
- Access to the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Haena State Park is by reservation. More information is available at https://www.gohaena.com/
- Information on the community-run Kauai North Shore Shuttle is available at https://www.hanaleiinitiative.org/