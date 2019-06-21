Expect construction delays on Kuhio Highway at Waikoko Bridge

Kuhio Highway (Route 560) will have construction-related delays at Waipa and Waikoko Bridges, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT).

Contractors will continue to work on Waikoko and Waipa Bridges on a Monday through Saturday basis between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. The majority of work will take place off the highway, but there may be delays as work trucks access the construction sites.

Night work on Waipa Bridge is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25 through Thursday, June 27 between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Waipa Bridge will close to all vehicular traffic at the start of the night work.

Park and Ride sites, pedestrian access, and a shuttle between the Park and Ride and Wainiha is available for residents and authorized TVR guests.

The second full weekend closure of Kuhio Highway at Waipa Bridge is scheduled for July 12-15. This closure was scheduled to avoid the weekends of the Haena to Hanalei Run and the July 4th Holiday weekend. Wainiha and Haena residents and other authorized placard-holders should retain their placards for access during bridge night work and the full weekend closure in July. Additional details will be provided when the schedule is finalized.

Additionally, motorists are advised of the following: