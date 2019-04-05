Local News

Evidence in the riot at Maui Prison is missing

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A piece of evidence in last month's riot at Maui Community Correction Center has gone missing. The Department of Public Safety said as they were collecting evidence, they noticed a SIM card containing video of the incident was missing. Attempts to recover the card have so far failed. The riot itself also remains under investigation. Those inmates who were allegedly involved, 32 in total, were transferred to Oahu Community Correction Center.

