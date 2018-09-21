Ethics commission holds hearing on OHA Trustee Rowena Akana

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The state ethics commission will hold a hearing on Friday regarding allegations OHA Trustee Rowena Akana violated rules by misspending money while receiving money she shouldn't have.

The ethics commission says Akana wrongfully used her trustee's allowance on personal expenses and food for her staff.

It also says Akana received thousands of dollars from Princess Abigail Kawananakoa to cover legal fees for Akana's lawsuit against OHA.

When the money was given, Kawananakoa was involved in a lawsuit against OHA's board of trustees.

Akana denies the charges.

She further states that the ethics commission has no authority over the trustee's allowance because the money is not considered state funds.

If she's found to have violated the ethics code, Akana could be fined.