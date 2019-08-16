Estate of Hawaii celebrity Jim Nabors goes to auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Estate Liquidators Hawaii and Oahu Auctions present the Auction for the Estate of Hollywood celebrity Jim Nabors.

The auction is online and bidders can register at oahuauctions.com.

The bidding will end on Sunday August 25, 2019 at approximately 6pm. The onsite preview will be on August 23 to August 24 from 10-3pm at Dole Cannery.

Gomer Pyle as he was so remembered for, in his own top-rated TV series, or as a legendary singing sensation headlining many concerts with his signature black tuxedo.

Jim Nabors career as a comedian started with his role as Gomer Pyle, most know for his infamous “Gollleee”.

He recruited many marines into the corps and was honored with a Hollywood walk of fame.

His singing career and his highly gifted baritone voice were popular each year as he sang at the Indianapolis 500 he was a legend.

Jim retired and lived in Diamond Head Oahu until his passing in 2017.

The live online auction contains many of Jim’s treasures, collectibles, and gifts from celebrities and friends.

Over 662 items many are photographs with well know actors and actresses like Carol Burnett, Robert Goulet, Burt Reynolds and more. A collection of Lalique crystal vases and sculptures and a much anticipated collection of Fredric Remington’s bronze sculptures.

The auction features art from around the world, several John Young paintings, a Red Skelton, El Glaoui and others.

A huge collection of stemware and dinnerware sets, one very high coveted 18 piece set of the finest Flora Danica Royal Copenhagen made with 24kt gold.

All items start with a zero reserve, rare collectables and treasures, acquire a piece of history from a legendary artist.

Media inquiries please call 258-5431 or 371-6055.

Estate Liquidators Hawaii is a locally owned antique, consignment and appraisal company located in Kaimuki, Oahu. Oahu Auctions is a locally owned auction company working with large and small size businesses and residential estates.