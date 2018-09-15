Local News

Estate formerly owned by King Kamehameha III up for auction

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 07:22 PM HST

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 07:22 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Want to live like a king?

Luakaha Mauka Estate, once owned by King Kamehameha III, is up for auction.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house sits on two acres of land off Nuuanu Pali Drive.

After being in the same family for five generations, it's being put up for auction on Sept. 25.

The land next to the property was also once used as a summer retreat for the king.

Bidding starts at $7.5 million, and a $100,000 bidder deposit is required.

