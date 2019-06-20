Enrich your minds with the 72nd Annual Book Sale

The 72nd Annual Booksale for Hawaii’s public libraries will be on June 22, Saturday.

Nainoa Mau talks about how you can snag a good deal on something to enrich your mind.

“The book sale is a fundraiser for Hawai’i’s 51 public libraries,” said Mau. “The proceeds pay for programs like the Summer Reading Program happening now through July 13 at all 51 branches and online.”

There are over 150,000 books and media at the sale. There are also over 100 pieces of donated art for sale.

Highlights include a large rare and out-of-print Hawaiiana section, tons of cookbooks, over 70 other categories of books, CDs, DVDs, and even a Karaoke CD section.

“We have over 400 volunteers who help to set up, run, and take down the sale,” said Mau.

This includes sports teams like the Farrington Football and Baseball teams, clubs like the Metro Rotary, and Reach Out Pacific and corporate volunteers like our title sponsor Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union.

To learn more, go to FLHhawaii.org