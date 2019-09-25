Enforcement and cleanup efforts begin at Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A coordinated effort to enforce illegal trespassing and cleanup public lands surrounding Lē‘ahi (Diamond Head) is currently being conducted.

Crews with numerous city departments, including the Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Facility Maintenance, and Honolulu Police Department, are working in conjunction with the Department of Land and Natural Resources to accomplish this cross-jurisdictional enforcement effort.

Outreach services have consistently been made available to those in the enforcement area prior to this effort.

In addition to the ongoing enforcement, a volunteer cleanup has been organized by the Surfrider Foundation O‘ahu Chapter to supplement these government efforts. The public is invited to participate in that effort, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon beginning along Diamond Head Road near the switchback trail down to the beach.

“We are encouraged we are able to have buy-in from the various government entities, and the volunteer sector, to help cleanup this popular area,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Jeanne Ishikawa. “Now we need the community to help us keep an active presence in this area. It is everyone’s kuleana to care for our natural environment, and we believe that many hands working together help to make this tough work easier.”

The previous enforcement effort similar to what is being conducted this week took place in the beginning of February prior to Phase 1 of a $2.08 million Capital Improvement Project for rockfall mitigation. Although Phase 1 was completed in the beginning of August, the project is still on-going as Phase 2 is expected to begin in November near Beach Road.

During the enforcement effort in February, over a dozen illegal encampments were encountered with 8.21 tons of trash removed from the city property on the cliff-side.