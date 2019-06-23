Local News

11 people now confirmed dead after Mokuleia plane crash

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:47 PM HST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 12:38 PM HST

11 people now confirmed dead after Mokuleia plane crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed reports of a downed King Air twin-engine plane in Mokuleia on Oahu, on Friday, June 21.

The call came in around 6:20 p.m. 

HFD says that the aircraft was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

Initial reports from the Hawaii Department of Transportation were that there were nine passengers on board the aircraft. However, the Honolulu Police Department has confirmed that 11 died in the crash.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell commented on Twitter about the situation. 

HPD closed down Farrington Highway fronting Dillingham Airfield in both directions as emergency crews responded.

