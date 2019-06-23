11 people now confirmed dead after Mokuleia plane crash Thomas Baxter Video Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed reports of a downed King Air twin-engine plane in Mokuleia on Oahu, on Friday, June 21.

The call came in around 6:20 p.m.

HFD says that the aircraft was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 21, 2019

Initial reports from the Hawaii Department of Transportation were that there were nine passengers on board the aircraft. However, the Honolulu Police Department has confirmed that 11 died in the crash.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell commented on Twitter about the situation.

I am closely following the tragic developments out of Dillingham Airfield this evening. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) June 21, 2019

HPD closed down Farrington Highway fronting Dillingham Airfield in both directions as emergency crews responded.