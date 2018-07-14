Email scam claims to have webcam video of you

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department wants to warn you about an extortion scam that's happening via email.

Police say victims are receiving an email that says a hacker has compromised your computer and used your webcam to record a video of you while you were watching inappropriate material on the internet.

The hacker threatens to release the video to all your contacts unless you pay a Bitcoin ransom.

Police say you should never open any attachments from people that you do not know.

You should also consider turning off your computer's camera and covering it when not in use.

If you receive an email like this, contact police right away.