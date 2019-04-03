Elevated bacteria level at Hanauma Bay, park closed tomorrow

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hanauma Bay showed the highest level of oxybenzone, one of the toxic chemicals in sunscreen, that scientists said is damaging reefs.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The beach at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 3, following reports of an elevated bacteria level by the State Department of Health Clean Water Branch. The levels of enterococci reported were 222 per 100 mL. The threshold is 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

The nature preserve was closed today as part of its regular Tuesday closure.

The parking lots, visitor center, and upper viewpoint will remain open during regular hours tomorrow.

We hope to reopen sometime Thursday, or once retesting of the ocean water within the nature preserve reports safer bacteria levels.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public while this treasured nature preserve is closed.