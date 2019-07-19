Electric cars will be the standard by 2040, experts say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts say by 2040, electric cars will be the standard.

In fact, analysts say that 20 years from now, more than half of the new cars sold will be electric.

But a few things need to happen first.

Electric cars are going to need to be able to go farther on just one charge.

Right now they only get about 200 miles a charge but experts say that within 10 years, we’ll be looking at 300 miles a charge.

They’ll also have to charge faster and we’re going to need more charging stations.