Ed Case and Mazie Hirono respond to TMT

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 reached out to our delegates in Washington D.C. for their response to TMT.

Congressman Ed Case sent a statement saying, “I support the continuation of world-class astronomy on Mauna Kea, including completion of the TMT, together with the commitment to the removal of five current telescopes and to broader community engagement.”

Senator Mazie Hirono also sent a statement saying. “I am concerned for the safety of the protectors, including kupuna, who are exercising their constitutional right to peacefully protest at Mauna Kea. This project has undergone a significant and thorough regulatory and legal review, and I respect that process.”