Eat another country’s McDonald’s exclusive favorites in exchange for foreign money

For a limited time, McDonald’s customers can take their taste buds around the globe by tasting the favorites of another country’s McDonald’s menu.

But there’s a catch, customers can only get the item in exchange for foreign currency.

The fast-food chain will be taking any amount of foreign currency that customers may have in exchange for one of the items from the new Worldwide Favorites menu.

They’ll take Euros, Japanese Yen, and even a Rupee from India.

Customers can head to their nearest participating McDonalds on Thursday, June 6 between 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. local time.

Here’s a peek at the menu: