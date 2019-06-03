Eat another country’s McDonald’s exclusive favorites in exchange for foreign money

For a limited time, McDonald’s customers can take their taste buds around the globe by tasting the favorites of another country’s McDonald’s menu.
But there’s a catch, customers can only get the item in exchange for foreign currency.
The fast-food chain will be taking any amount of foreign currency that customers may have in exchange for one of the items from the new Worldwide Favorites menu.
They’ll take Euros, Japanese Yen, and even a Rupee from India.
Customers can head to their nearest participating McDonalds on Thursday, June 6 between 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. local time.
Here’s a peek at the menu:
- Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): A creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with a rich caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.
- Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound of 100 percent fresh beef topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.
- Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with a grilled or crispy all white meat, juicy and tender chicken, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is topped with tomato & herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.
- Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon.