East-West Center researchers see impacts of climate change in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Researchers from the East-West Center say we're already seeing the impacts of climate change here in Hawaii from rising sea level temperatures to coral bleaching and changes in rainfall patterns.

A perfect example of climate change can be seen in Mapunapuna.

"All you have to do is go down Mapunapuna on tide day," said East-West Center researcher Victoria Keener. "You can see the roads already flooding. They call that sunny day flooding. It's not raining. It's ocean water and fish in the street. They really have to start looking at this. That's impacting them now, can impact their families, where they live and just the way they live their lives. This is something that we can respond to.

She says, there are some impacts we can't reverse.

But we can do our part to slow things down like driving our vehicles less and educating ourselves about what's happening.